UPSC results 2021: 1, 2, 3, women at the apex of all-India ranks

NEW DELHI: Girls bagged all the top three slots in the civil services examination 2021. Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla secured the first, second and third rank, respectively, according to the final results announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

UPSC topper Shruti is from Delhi. She did her graduation in History (Hons) from Delhi’s St Stephen’s College. Although she joined the Jawaharlal Nehru University, she could not complete her course as she went ahead and took admission at Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy for UPSC aspirants.

Shruti is among the 23 students of Jamia who cleared UPSC this year. Currently, she is pursuing MA Sociology from the Delhi School of Economics.

“My first preference is the Uttar Pradesh cadre where I originally belong. Uttar Pradesh has larger opportunities and many sectors where I wish to work,” she said.

Second rank holder Ankita, a native of West Bengal, is currently training with Indian Revenue Services (Customs and Indirect Taxes) at Faridabad in Haryana.

She pursued her graduation in economics from St Stephen’s College, Delhi.

Thereafter, she joined a corporate house and worked for a while but quit the job to pursue her civil service dreams. She got into IRS in 2019 but continued to chase her goal to join the IAS.

Gamini, the third rank holder, did her BTech in computer science from the Punjab Engineering College Chandigarh.

Singla’s parents are medical officers working with the Himachal Pradesh government.

On women bagging the top three positions in the exam, she said, “This shows women are capable of achieving anything through their hard work and dedication.”

Aishwarya Verma is men’s topper

Fourth rank holder Aishwarya Verma is not a girl. Hailing form Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Verma has emerged the men’s topper. Utkarsh Dwivedi got the fifth rank.

ZP teacher's son from Maha's Latur secures 149th rank

Shubham Bhosale from Killar village in Maharashtra's Latur district was among the 685 candidates who qualified for the prestigious civil services examination for 2021, securing 149th rank.

Son of Zilla Parishad teacher Sanjay Bhosale, Shubham completed his primary education from ZP schools in Sirsal and Borphal villages, before completing Classes V to VII for Ausa and Classes VIII to X from Latur.

Shubham, who has a B. Tech degree from a Mumbai college, said his determination after failing to crack the Union Public Services Commission civil services examinations once earlier and intense coaching in Delhi helped him qualify.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages, preliminary, main and interview, to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021 was conducted on October 10th, 2021.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021 was conducted on October 10th, 2021.

Here is what the toppers have to say

Shruti Sharma, who has topped the UPSC civil services exam 2021, on Monday said her "extremely supportive" parents and friends helped her in her journey which required a lot of hard work and patience.

Delhi-based Sharma, an alumna of Delhi University's St.

Stephen's College, said she was not expecting such a result and it was a pleasant surprise.

"Credit goes to everyone who was involved in my journey especially my parents. They were extremely supportive and friends who guided me,"' she said.

Sharma did her post-graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and was preparing for the civils for the last four years and was a student of Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy The RCA is funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to provide free coaching and residential facilities to students belonging to categories such as the scheduled castes, the scheduled tribes, and minorities.

A Jamia official said that 23 students of the coaching academy have cleared the exams.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified for the prestigious test, the UPSC said.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified for the prestigious test, the UPSC said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages, preliminary, main and interview, to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Elated over her selection in civil services examination, Gamini Singla, who bagged the third rank, on Monday said women are capable of achieving anything through their hard work and dedication.

Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Singla have secured the first, second and third ranks respectively in the exam, the results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

"I am really happy. It is like a dream come true. I have opted for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and would like to work for the development of the country and welfare of people," Singla told PTI over the phone from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab.

Singla, who cleared the examination in her second attempt, said she mainly did "self-study" and credited her father for her success.

"I used to study for 9-10 hours a day. I took coaching from Vinod sir in Patiala. Mostly I did self-study preparing for the examination, and finally I got through. My father played an important role in helping me prepare for the exam,?" she said.

Singla's parents are medical officers working with the Himachal Pradesh government.

Asked about women bagging top three ranks in the exam, she said, "This shows women are capable of achieving anything through their hard work and dedication".

Singla, a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in computer science, had sociology as her optional subject.

A total of 685 candidates - 508 men and 177 women - have qualified in the examination and their names were recommended by the Commission for appointment to various central services, the UPSC said.

(With PTI Inputs)

(With PTI Inputs)