Gujarat bridge tragedy: PM Modi meets injured at hospital; chairs meeting in Morbi

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening met the injured in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse who are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in the area. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied him.

The hsopital got a hurried makeover ahead of the PM's visit. The Congress claimed that these arrangements are being made for PM Modi's photo op in the hospital.

Prime Minister Modi along with the Gujarat Chief Minister on Tuesday visited the bridge collapse site and met those involved in rescue and relief operations.

PM Modi on Tuesday, while chairing a high-level meeting in Morbi to review the situation. said a "detailed and extensive" inquiry to identify all aspects relating to the tragedy is the need of the hour.

He asserted that key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour, he said after he was briefed on the rescue operation and the assistance provided to the affected families.

At least 141 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu River.

#WATCH | PM Modi meets the injured in the #MorbiBridgeCollapse incident that happened on October 30



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/26tXlAvnmJ — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

Prime Minister Modi had chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, on Monday to review the situation in Morbi.

The high-level meeting was attended by Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat, along with other top officials including from the Home Department of the state and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.

The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.

Nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers, and security men were arrested on Monday.

(With ANI inputs)

