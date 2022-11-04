Delhi air pollution: SC agrees to hear 'worsening' AQI plea on November 10 

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst the backdrop of worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi NCR, Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider a plea seeking to curb air pollution on November 10.

A bench of CJI UU Lalit and Bela M Trivedi agreed to list the plea which also seeks to issue fresh guidelines to also curb stubble burning pursuant to mentions made by Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha.

“AQI level has risen due to stubble burning, Delhi has never seen AQI of 500. We can’t walk freely in this. Stubble burning has increased in Punjab. Secretaries must be called,” Jha told the bench.

Jha in his plea has also sought for directing states to take necessary measures in order to reduce pollution including the installation of smog towers, plantation drives, and affordable public transport and also appoint a High-level committee under the Chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court Judge to tackle the air-pollution crisis due to stubble burning.

He has further sought for summoning Chief Secretaries of GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi), Punjab, Haryana and UP and to direct them to personally take responsibility for no case of stubble-burning anywhere.

ALSO READ | Stubble burning share in pollution hits peak this year

Seeking the above reliefs, the plea stated that irrespective of the court's direction to stop stubble burning and construction causing air pollution, there is rampant pollution in the National Capital Territory and other places making it difficult for people to survive.

“That said situation is directly against the Right to life (Article 21) of people at large. It is also the responsibility of Petitioner under fundamental duties (Article 51A) to file this petition so as to guide the country in a positive framework and avoid the citizens from becoming sick when the due course is available,” the plea also stated.

Jha in his plea has also stated that Delhi-NCR is choking in such a huge manner that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held an emergency meeting and directed the authorities to enact Stage 4 of the GRAP in Delhi NCR.

READ HERE | Anti-pollution curbs: Kejriwal announces closure of primary schools in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Amidst the backdrop of worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi NCR, Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider a plea seeking to curb air pollution on November 10. A bench of CJI UU Lalit and Bela M Trivedi agreed to list the plea which also seeks to issue fresh guidelines to also curb stubble burning pursuant to mentions made by Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha. “AQI level has risen due to stubble burning, Delhi has never seen AQI of 500. We can’t walk freely in this. Stubble burning has increased in Punjab. Secretaries must be called,” Jha told the bench. Jha in his plea has also sought for directing states to take necessary measures in order to reduce pollution including the installation of smog towers, plantation drives, and affordable public transport and also appoint a High-level committee under the Chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court Judge to tackle the air-pollution crisis due to stubble burning. He has further sought for summoning Chief Secretaries of GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi), Punjab, Haryana and UP and to direct them to personally take responsibility for no case of stubble-burning anywhere. ALSO READ | Stubble burning share in pollution hits peak this year Seeking the above reliefs, the plea stated that irrespective of the court's direction to stop stubble burning and construction causing air pollution, there is rampant pollution in the National Capital Territory and other places making it difficult for people to survive. “That said situation is directly against the Right to life (Article 21) of people at large. It is also the responsibility of Petitioner under fundamental duties (Article 51A) to file this petition so as to guide the country in a positive framework and avoid the citizens from becoming sick when the due course is available,” the plea also stated. Jha in his plea has also stated that Delhi-NCR is choking in such a huge manner that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held an emergency meeting and directed the authorities to enact Stage 4 of the GRAP in Delhi NCR. READ HERE | Anti-pollution curbs: Kejriwal announces closure of primary schools in Delhi