'Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet shows 'tukde tukde' mindset': MP minister

The minister also pointed out that Chadha hadn't spoken a word on the murder of Shraddha Walkar (27) who was sawed into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

Published: 26th November 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday said he has received a complaint against actor Richa Chadha for her tweet in which she referred to the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, and he has forwarded the same to the police for a legal opinion.

He also criticised the actor saying her tweet showed her "tukde-tukde" mentality.

The actor had tweeted "Galwan says hi" in response to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is "waiting for orders from the govt (sic)" in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Chadha's tweet caused a severe backlash on Twitter, with netizens including celebrities, criticising her for mocking the sacrifice of the Indian Armed forces.

In a video statement on Saturday, Mishra said the actor should learn to differentiate between the Army and cinema.

"There is a difference between reel and real life," the minister said, daring Chadha to lead the life of a soldier, who lives in extreme weather conditions to protect the country. Your comment has hurt the patriots. This comment shows her 'tukde-tukde' mentality. I have received a complaint against her and have sent it to the police for legal opinion," Mishra said.

"Tukde-Tukde" is a term often used by right-wing parties to attack the opposition, particularly Left and Left-backed outfits as well as those who support them.

The minister also pointed out that Chadha hadn't spoken a word on the murder of Shraddha Walkar (27) who was sawed into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala at their house in south Delhi's Mehrauli.

ALSO READ | Anupam Kher, Kay Kay Menon criticise Richa Chadha's 'Galwan says hi' tweet 

Following the backlash, Chadha had issued an apology on social media, saying she didn't intend to hurt the sentiments of the Indian Army.

India and China are locked in a lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over 29 months.

The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the clash in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

