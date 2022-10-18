Home Nation

Man beaten to death for theft attempt in Jharkhand's Dumka

A man was allegedly beaten to death in Dumka on Sunday by angry mob after the victim was allegedly found making burglary attempts at a house.

Published: 18th October 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Beaten

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  A man was allegedly beaten to death in Dumka on Sunday by angry mob after the victim was allegedly found making burglary attempts at a house.  The victim has been identified as Suresh Yadav. More than 250 people of Kaparjori village under Taljhari police station in Dumka have been booked for killing Suresh after he was allegedly caught red-handed while making burglary attempts at a house.

The victim entered the house of Mukesh Yadav, where the villagers caught him, tied him to a tree and beat him until he succumbed to his injuries. Son of the deceased, Sandeep Yadav on the other hand, suspects that his father was killed under a conspiracy by the villagers. On the statement recorded by Sandep Yadav, an FIR has been lodged at Taljhari police station against 200-250 unknown persons and efforts are on to identify those who were involved in the incident.

“As per the preliminary information, the man had entered the house in the village with an intention of burglary, following which, the villagers thrashed him badly, which allegedly led to his death,” said sub-divisional police officer Shivendra Kumar.  The incident took place at around 4 am and police reached there at 6 am after the information was received in this regard, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Man beaten Theft Dead burglary
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp