Man beaten to death for theft attempt in Jharkhand's Dumka

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A man was allegedly beaten to death in Dumka on Sunday by angry mob after the victim was allegedly found making burglary attempts at a house. The victim has been identified as Suresh Yadav. More than 250 people of Kaparjori village under Taljhari police station in Dumka have been booked for killing Suresh after he was allegedly caught red-handed while making burglary attempts at a house.

The victim entered the house of Mukesh Yadav, where the villagers caught him, tied him to a tree and beat him until he succumbed to his injuries. Son of the deceased, Sandeep Yadav on the other hand, suspects that his father was killed under a conspiracy by the villagers. On the statement recorded by Sandep Yadav, an FIR has been lodged at Taljhari police station against 200-250 unknown persons and efforts are on to identify those who were involved in the incident.

“As per the preliminary information, the man had entered the house in the village with an intention of burglary, following which, the villagers thrashed him badly, which allegedly led to his death,” said sub-divisional police officer Shivendra Kumar. The incident took place at around 4 am and police reached there at 6 am after the information was received in this regard, he added.

RANCHI: A man was allegedly beaten to death in Dumka on Sunday by angry mob after the victim was allegedly found making burglary attempts at a house. The victim has been identified as Suresh Yadav. More than 250 people of Kaparjori village under Taljhari police station in Dumka have been booked for killing Suresh after he was allegedly caught red-handed while making burglary attempts at a house. The victim entered the house of Mukesh Yadav, where the villagers caught him, tied him to a tree and beat him until he succumbed to his injuries. Son of the deceased, Sandeep Yadav on the other hand, suspects that his father was killed under a conspiracy by the villagers. On the statement recorded by Sandep Yadav, an FIR has been lodged at Taljhari police station against 200-250 unknown persons and efforts are on to identify those who were involved in the incident. “As per the preliminary information, the man had entered the house in the village with an intention of burglary, following which, the villagers thrashed him badly, which allegedly led to his death,” said sub-divisional police officer Shivendra Kumar. The incident took place at around 4 am and police reached there at 6 am after the information was received in this regard, he added.