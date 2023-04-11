Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Papalpreet lodged in Dibrugarh jail

By PTI

DIBRUGARH: Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh was brought here on Tuesday and lodged in the central jail, police said.

Papalpreet Singh, who is considered to be Amritpal's mentor, was nabbed in Amritsar district on Monday and booked under the National Security Act.

He was brought here from Delhi by a Punjab police team and escorted to the Dibrugarh central jail from the airport amidst tight security.

Meanwhile, a team of three lawyers from Punjab - Bhagwant Singh Siyalka, Mandeep Singh Siddhu and Rohit Sharma met the eight members of the outfit 'Waris Punjab De' already in the jail here, officials said.

The first batch of the four arrested members of the outfit were shifted here by the Punjab Police on March 19.

On March 21, three others, including Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh, also detained under the National Security Act (NSA), were brought to Dibrugarh, around 2,500 km away from Punjab.

Besides, Papalpreet and Harjit Singh, the other members of the outfit lodged in the jail since last March are Daljeet Kalsi, Basant Singh, Gurmeet Singh Bhukanwala, Bhagwant Singh alias 'Pradhan Mantri' Bajeka, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal and Gurinder Pal Singh.

The Punjab Police had recently launched a massive crackdown in the northern state, arresting several supporters of Amritpal Singh, the chief of the pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

The crackdown on the outfit began weeks after Amritpal and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested associate.

Amritpal and his associates have been booked in several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

ALSO READ:

Akal Takht rules out Amritpal meet on Baisakhi day

Will soon appear before world, says Amritpal Singh in new video

Amritpal Singh aka 'Bhindranwale 2.0': Radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser

INTERVIEW | An armed struggle is always the last option, if it is imposed on us: Amritpal

DIBRUGARH: Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh was brought here on Tuesday and lodged in the central jail, police said. Papalpreet Singh, who is considered to be Amritpal's mentor, was nabbed in Amritsar district on Monday and booked under the National Security Act. He was brought here from Delhi by a Punjab police team and escorted to the Dibrugarh central jail from the airport amidst tight security.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, a team of three lawyers from Punjab - Bhagwant Singh Siyalka, Mandeep Singh Siddhu and Rohit Sharma met the eight members of the outfit 'Waris Punjab De' already in the jail here, officials said. The first batch of the four arrested members of the outfit were shifted here by the Punjab Police on March 19. On March 21, three others, including Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh, also detained under the National Security Act (NSA), were brought to Dibrugarh, around 2,500 km away from Punjab. Besides, Papalpreet and Harjit Singh, the other members of the outfit lodged in the jail since last March are Daljeet Kalsi, Basant Singh, Gurmeet Singh Bhukanwala, Bhagwant Singh alias 'Pradhan Mantri' Bajeka, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal and Gurinder Pal Singh. The Punjab Police had recently launched a massive crackdown in the northern state, arresting several supporters of Amritpal Singh, the chief of the pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. The crackdown on the outfit began weeks after Amritpal and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested associate. Amritpal and his associates have been booked in several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants. ALSO READ: Akal Takht rules out Amritpal meet on Baisakhi day Will soon appear before world, says Amritpal Singh in new video Amritpal Singh aka 'Bhindranwale 2.0': Radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser INTERVIEW | An armed struggle is always the last option, if it is imposed on us: Amritpal