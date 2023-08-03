How a judge and her three-year-old baby escaped mob fury, death in Haryana's communal clashes

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh and Gurugram districts since July 31 have left locals in a state of chaos. This comes on the back of incidents of mob violence leading to fatalities, injuries and damage to public and private property in the state.

One such incident that has come to light is a near-fatal attack on a local judge and her three-year-old daughter in Nuh. Anjali Jain, the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) in Nuh, and her daughter had to scamper for safety on July 31, after attackers had pelted stones and opened fire at their vehicle.

According to the FIR exclusively accessed by this newspaper, the ACJM and her daughter had travelled to the SKM Medical College in Nalhar at 1 pm on Monday for purchasing medicines. The duo had been accompanied by a security guard and a court employee who had driven the judge's Volkswagen Polo car.

ALSO READ | Haryana violence: Living under the shadow of fear in Gurugram, Sohna

Around 2 pm, they ran into a mob of 100-150 people near the old bus stand on Delhi-Alwar road while on their way back from the medical college.

"The rioters were pelting stones at them. Some stones hit the car's back glass, and the rioters opened fire in the area. All four of us left the car on the road and ran to save our lives," according to the FIR.

The judge, her daughter and staff had to take shelter in a workshop of the old bus stand in Nuh. Later, they were rescued by some advocates.

"We hid at a workshop of the old bus stand and later some advocates rescued us. On the next day, when I went to check on the car, I found out that the rioters had torched it," read the FIR.

The Haryana police had registered the FIR under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 435 (fire with intent to cause damage), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

At least six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died so far in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days. Around 50 people, including Dinesh Bharti, who heads Jai Bharat Mata Vahini and is booked for posting a video inciting violence, have been arrested from Gurugram.

READ MORE:

Nuh violence: 20 companies of forces deployed in Haryana, says CM Khattar

Death toll in Haryana communal violence rises to six; 116 arrested so far

Union Minister asks why people were carrying weapons at religious yatra in Haryana's Nuh

Gurugram mosque set on fire, imam shot dead; curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh

NEW DELHI: The communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh and Gurugram districts since July 31 have left locals in a state of chaos. This comes on the back of incidents of mob violence leading to fatalities, injuries and damage to public and private property in the state. One such incident that has come to light is a near-fatal attack on a local judge and her three-year-old daughter in Nuh. Anjali Jain, the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) in Nuh, and her daughter had to scamper for safety on July 31, after attackers had pelted stones and opened fire at their vehicle. According to the FIR exclusively accessed by this newspaper, the ACJM and her daughter had travelled to the SKM Medical College in Nalhar at 1 pm on Monday for purchasing medicines. The duo had been accompanied by a security guard and a court employee who had driven the judge's Volkswagen Polo car.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Haryana violence: Living under the shadow of fear in Gurugram, Sohna Around 2 pm, they ran into a mob of 100-150 people near the old bus stand on Delhi-Alwar road while on their way back from the medical college. "The rioters were pelting stones at them. Some stones hit the car's back glass, and the rioters opened fire in the area. All four of us left the car on the road and ran to save our lives," according to the FIR. The judge, her daughter and staff had to take shelter in a workshop of the old bus stand in Nuh. Later, they were rescued by some advocates. "We hid at a workshop of the old bus stand and later some advocates rescued us. On the next day, when I went to check on the car, I found out that the rioters had torched it," read the FIR. The Haryana police had registered the FIR under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 435 (fire with intent to cause damage), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act. At least six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died so far in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days. Around 50 people, including Dinesh Bharti, who heads Jai Bharat Mata Vahini and is booked for posting a video inciting violence, have been arrested from Gurugram. READ MORE: Nuh violence: 20 companies of forces deployed in Haryana, says CM Khattar Death toll in Haryana communal violence rises to six; 116 arrested so far Union Minister asks why people were carrying weapons at religious yatra in Haryana's Nuh Gurugram mosque set on fire, imam shot dead; curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh