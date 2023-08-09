Home Nation

'Continue to be fair and fear none', says Army after Manipur police-Assam Rifles spat

The Army said 'some inimical elements' made desperate, repeated and failed attempts to question the role, intent and integrity of central security forces, especially Assam Rifles.

Published: 09th August 2023 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 12:22 PM

Manipur violence

Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in the state to restore peace. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In the backdrop of Manipur police filing an FIR against Assam Rifles personnel suo motu, the Army said security forces would continue to remain firm and prevent any attempt that could result in further violence. 

“Indian Army and Assam Rifles assure the people of Manipur that we will continue to remain firm and resolute in our actions to prevent any attempt that could result in furthering violence in an already volatile atmosphere,” the Army’s Nagaland-headquartered Spear Corps said in a statement posted on Twitter late Tuesday night. 

In the hard-hitting statement, the Army said “some inimical elements” made desperate, repeated and failed attempts to question the role, intent and integrity of central security forces, especially Assam Rifles, which are working relentlessly towards saving lives and restoring peace in Manipur since May 3. 

ALSO READ | Sparks fly on Day One of the no-trust debate in Parliament

It needs to be understood that due to the complex nature of the situation on the ground in Manipur, occasional differences at the tactical level do occur between various security forces but all such misunderstandings at the functional level are immediately addressed through the joint mechanism to synergize the efforts for restoration of peace and normalcy in Manipur, the statement said. 

“Two instances have emerged over the past 24 hours, aimed at maligning Assam Rifles. While in the first case, the Assam Rifles Battalion has acted strictly in accordance with the mandate of the Unified Headquarters of strict enforcement of Buffer Zone guidelines towards the aim of preventing violence between the two communities, the second case of Assam Rifles being moved out of an area is not even related to them,” the statement said. 

ALSO READ | Case registered against Assam Rifles personnel for 'obstructing' police in Manipur

It further said, “An infantry battalion of the Army is deployed in the area (ever since the crisis erupted in May) from where the narrative of Assam Rifles being moved out has been made. 

On August 5, the Manipur police registered a case against personnel of the 9th Assam Rifles for allegedly obstructing them in discharging official duties, stating that this helped some militants escape to safety after killing three persons. 

