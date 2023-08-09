Home Nation

First riots, now ostracism spreads in Haryana

Panchayats come up with diktats, say no house or shop to be rented to Muslims and no hawker to be allowed in some villages of 3 districts

Published: 09th August 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

BULLDOZER

The state government deployed bulldozers to raze several ‘illegally constructed’ properties in Nuh before the Punjab & Haryana HC put a halt to it | pti

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  After the communal clashes in the Nuh district in Haryana, some panchayats in three districts of the state have decided not to allow renting out houses and commercial establishments to people from the Muslim community. They also decided to check the identity of hawkers before allowing them entry into the villages.

According to sources, the gram panchayat of Jainabad village in Rewari district last week passed the resolution in this regard and wrote to the local police. A public announcement was also made in the village requesting all residents who have rented houses to deposit their identity proofs with the panchayat for the purpose of sending them for police verification.

In a letter written by the panchayat of Tajpur village in Mahendragarh district to the civil administration stated that the villagers have taken a unanimous decision not to allow entry of any ‘mischievous element’ or member of the Muslim community to do any trade in the village. They alleged that they on the pretext of hawking do the recce during day time for cattle theft.

A few other panchayats in Mahendragarh, Jhajjar and Rewari districts have also decided not to rent out houses and shops to people from the Muslim community and have conveyed the same to the local civil and police authorities.

ALSO READ | Nuh violence: Haryana govt's 'bulldozer apartheid' continues; Mahapanchayat issues threat to cops

Meanwhile, the cyber cell of Nuh Police has got around 40 voice and video messages that were shared on different WhatsApp groups, instigating the mob to attack.  Some elements reportedly asked the locals to gather, intercept and attack covering their faces, said sources. 

“The attack was planned, the evidence so far shows this. We are reviewing audio-visual evidence and identifying all accused and arresting them,” said SP of Nuh Narender Birjaniya. Meanwhile, a total of 312 people have been arrested and 106 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana.

ALSO READ | Violence has no religion: 'Allahhu Akbar' in Nuh, 'Jai Shree Ram' in Gurugram

Evidence shows attack pre-planned: Nuh SP 

The cyber cell of Nuh Police has got around 40 voice and video messages that were shared on different WhatsApp groups, instigating the mob to attack. “The attack was planned, the evidence so far shows this. We are reviewing audio-visual evidence and identifying all accused and arresting them,” said SP of Nuh Narender Birjaniya.

ALSO READ | Three held for attempting to set multi-cultural religious place on fire in Gurugram

ALSO READ | Plea in Supreme Court seeks tough action for inciting violence in Haryana

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Communal violence in Nuh Haryana
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp