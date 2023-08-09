First riots, now ostracism spreads in Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After the communal clashes in the Nuh district in Haryana, some panchayats in three districts of the state have decided not to allow renting out houses and commercial establishments to people from the Muslim community. They also decided to check the identity of hawkers before allowing them entry into the villages.

According to sources, the gram panchayat of Jainabad village in Rewari district last week passed the resolution in this regard and wrote to the local police. A public announcement was also made in the village requesting all residents who have rented houses to deposit their identity proofs with the panchayat for the purpose of sending them for police verification.

In a letter written by the panchayat of Tajpur village in Mahendragarh district to the civil administration stated that the villagers have taken a unanimous decision not to allow entry of any ‘mischievous element’ or member of the Muslim community to do any trade in the village. They alleged that they on the pretext of hawking do the recce during day time for cattle theft.

A few other panchayats in Mahendragarh, Jhajjar and Rewari districts have also decided not to rent out houses and shops to people from the Muslim community and have conveyed the same to the local civil and police authorities.

Meanwhile, the cyber cell of Nuh Police has got around 40 voice and video messages that were shared on different WhatsApp groups, instigating the mob to attack. Some elements reportedly asked the locals to gather, intercept and attack covering their faces, said sources.

“The attack was planned, the evidence so far shows this. We are reviewing audio-visual evidence and identifying all accused and arresting them,” said SP of Nuh Narender Birjaniya. Meanwhile, a total of 312 people have been arrested and 106 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana.

Evidence shows attack pre-planned: Nuh SP

The cyber cell of Nuh Police has got around 40 voice and video messages that were shared on different WhatsApp groups, instigating the mob to attack. “The attack was planned, the evidence so far shows this. We are reviewing audio-visual evidence and identifying all accused and arresting them,” said SP of Nuh Narender Birjaniya.

