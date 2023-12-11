Art 370 verdict: SG Mehta gives credit to PM, HM for decisiveness, brilliant strategy

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the pronouncement of the batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 judgement by the Supreme Court, the country's second senior law officer, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, said that due to the iron will of our Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi and resolute decisiveness and brilliant strategy of our Home Minister Mr Amit Shah, which made this historical decision possible.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the resolute decisiveness and brilliant strategy of our Home Minister Shri Amit Shah made this historical decision possible. It is only the iron will of our PM, Mr Modi and resolute decisiveness and brilliant strategy of Mr Shah, which made this historical decision possible," SG Mehta said.

He also said that August 05, 2019, and today's date will go down in the history of India when a Himalayan constitutional blunder of the past with a gigantic proportion is ultimately corrected by the Government.

Being the only lawyer involved in the process of abrogation of Article 370 through constitutional and legal means before 5th August 2019 and having led the arguments before the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court while defending the constitutional process, it is a historical day for me too.

Mr Mehta said that the nation will forever remain indebted to them.

"I have had the good fortune of witnessing and being a part of the entire process which exhibited their exemplary resolve coupled with minute coordination of the smallest details and flawless and scientific stewardship of the parliamentary process and floor management inside the House," Mehta said.

The judicial adjudication by the Supreme Court is also equally historical and rare.

A historical bench presided by the CJI and the other four judges are legendary judges who are undisputably intellectual giants. Very patient hearing was given to all sides for more than three weeks.

Today's judgment will go down in the history of this great country exhibiting astounding scholarship, concern for the rule of law and a visible concern for the fundamental rights of equality of every resident of J&K irrespective of religion, sex, caste or creed, Mehta said.

The highest court of the country, the most powerful court in the world, has stood by the constitutional values and has secured to all the residents of Jammu and Kashmir their legitimate rights which they were deprived of since independence while taking care of democratic election also, he said.

"Having extensively read the history behind the insertion of Article 370 into our constitution, I can confidently say that the soul of Sardar Patel will be fully contended today as the provision which he could not prevent from being inserted in the Constitution of India has finally gone. He must be showering his blessings upon Mr Narendra Modi and Mr Shah," Mehta said.

The speech of Mr Shah in Parliament is as historical as the Constituent Assembly debates and will go down in history as one of the few statesmanly speeches that shaped the sovereignty of India in more than one way, Mehta said.

