Parliament security breach brought focus on unemployment issue, say opposition MPs

NEW DELHI: Opposition MPs Thursday said the security breach in the Lok Sabha has put into sharp focus the issue of unemployment in the country and exposed the chinks in the security measures.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi was telling the opposition not to let out the anger of assembly poll defeat during the Parliament session. Now, people have themselves come to the House to vent their anguish," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters here. He said the protesters who intruded into the Lok Sabha chamber have exposed chinks in Parliament House security.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the youth who breached Parliament security were expressing the frustration prevailing in the country over unemployment and inflation. He said those involved in breaching the security were not terrorists.

"The path they had taken...the feelings they were expressing are of the country...unemployment, inflation, instability and uneasiness. They are unemployed. If the youth have chosen this path out of frustration, then it is the start of anarchy," Raut told reporters.

The youth involved in the security breach were unemployed and they didn't even have the scope to sell "pakodas", he said in an apparent dig at Prime Minister Modi.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons—Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D—jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused—Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi—sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises. Police said the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident.

Raut said he felt the new Parliament building was "unsafe" and the old one was much safer.

"It (the new Parliament building) doesn't look like Parliament House. Parliament is a historical edifice, reflecting a picture of the country. You need to get a feel. I think I am going to a banquet hall. I thought I walked along history in the old Parliament building."

Attacking the government, he said it has become "deaf and dumb."

"The government is busy in elections, appointing chief ministers. People have realised how weak the government is. People must not have realised how China is so easily entering Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, people must have realised how Myanmarese terrorists have entered Manipur...because the government does not have any strong and concrete defence system," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claimed.

