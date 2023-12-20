Home Nation

Cop crushed to death by car carrying illicit liquor in Bihar

The driver of the car sped away, knocking down Chaudhary, who died on the spot, and a home guard jawan, who has been admitted to a hospital.

Published: 20th December 2023

By PTI

BEGUSARAI: A police official was killed and another one sustained injuries in Bihar's Begusarai district early on Wednesday after being hit by a car which they tried to intercept.

They were trying to stop the vehicle after receiving a tip-off that it was carrying liquor in violation of the state's stringent prohibition law, a senior official said.

According to a statement issued by Begusarai Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar, sub-inspector Khamas Chaudhary (52) was posted at Naavkothi Police Station where information reached that a car carrying liquor was passing by.

Consequently, Chaudhary took three home guard personnel along and rushed to a bridge on the Budhi Gandak River to intercept the car.

The driver, however, sped away, knocking down Chaudhary, who died on the spot, and a home guard jawan, who has been admitted to a hospital.

The SP said a team, headed by Sub Divisional Police Officer Chandan Kumar, has been set up, to nab all the culprits involved in the crime. The owner of the car has been tracked down and arrested, the SP added.

