Two more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha, total 143 suspended from Parliament so far

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday suspended two more opposition MPs for showing placards in the House.

Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and A M Ariff of the CPI(M) were suspended for misconduct after a resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was adopted by the House.

This takes the number of suspended MPs in the Lok Sabha to 97.

So far 143 opposition MPs have been suspended from the two Houses of Parliament.

A total of 78 opposition MPs -- 33 from the Lok Sabha and 45 from the Rajya Sabha -- were suspended on Monday for disrupting the proceedings of Parliament, including the leader of the Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK's T R Baalu and Sougata Ray of the Trinamool Congress.

On Tuesday, 49 Lok Sabha MPs, including NC leader Farooq Abdullah, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram, and NCP Supriya Sule were suspended for disrupting House proceedings.

Opposition members on Tuesday held a protest at the Makar Dwar of the new Parliament building over the suspension of MPs and held mock House proceedings as well. Kalyan Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress mimicked the presiding officers in an impromptu skit depicting the proceedings of the House.

Several opposition members, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, gathered to protest the suspension of the MPs since December 14, raising slogans against Home Minister Amit Shah and seeking his response on the Parliament security breach.

