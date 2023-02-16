Income Tax search in BBC India offices concludes: Broadcaster

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The 'survey' conducted by the Income Tax department at the BBC offices ended on Thursday night.

The search of BBC offices in India by tax officials has ended after three days, BBC reported.

During the search, officials reportedly gathered financial data from select staffers and made copies of electronic and paper data of the news organisation.

The authorities entered the offices in New Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday, with staff facing lengthy questioning or told to stay at the office overnight, BBC report said.

The BBC said: "We will continue to co-operate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible."

It said it "will continue to report without fear or favour".

The survey is being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies, officials have said.

The survey teams are seeking answers on financial transactions, the company structure and other details about the news company, and are copying data from electronic gadgets as part of their task of collecting the evidence, tax officials had said.

Opposition parties have denounced the I-T department action against the London-headquartered public broadcaster, terming it "political vendetta".

On Tuesday, the ruling BJP had accused the BBC of "venomous reporting" while the Opposition had questioned the timing of the action that came weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary "India: The Modi Question" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Supreme Court last week dismissed a plea seeking the imposition of a complete ban on the BBC in India in the wake of the controversial documentary, terming the petition "entirely misconceived" and "absolutely meritless".

Another set of petitions challenging the government's decision to block the documentary's access on social media platforms will be heard in April.

On January 21, the government had issued directions to block multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.

(With inputs from PTI)

