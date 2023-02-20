Murders by cow vigilante: How cops of two states have messed up case      

Harpreet Bajwa and Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/JAIPUR: In the unfolding events since the murder of two Muslim youths in Haryana’s Bhiwani, two police versions – one from Haryana and the other from Rajasthan to which the youth belonged – have tied the two police forces in knots amid charges of discrimination.

The two youths — Nasir and Junaid — were said to be cow smugglers who were allegedly abducted from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur and taken to Nuh (Haryana) and then done to death by cow vigilante (gau rakshak)in Bhiwani, Haryana.

The victims were found charred inside a vehicle in Barwas village on February 16. The Haryana Police has received a complaint from the mother of accused Dulari Devi, saying that the pregnant wife of the accused Srikant Pandit was allegedly manhandled by a team of Rajasthan Police which resulted in a miscarriage. However, Rajasthan Police denied the charges.

Srikant’s mother said in her complaint with the Nuh Police that 30-odd policemen entered her house to question Shrikant. When they were told he was not in the house, they started beating up her family members. They also allegedly hit her and her daughter-in-law Kamlesh in the abdomen.

She has also alleged that the Rajasthan Police team forcibly took away her two sons, Vishnu and Rahul. Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said, “We received the complaint Saturday evening. We have started investigations.

Rajasthan Police have denied Dulari’s allegations. On the other hand, the role of Haryana Police is also under suspicion as it is alleged that the force had allowed the accused to go, citing jurisdiction, when Srikant and others came to the Nuh police station. Now, the Haryana Police has started a probe against its own personnel.

Police sources said the accused Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar and others had brought the victims from a village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan to the CIA police station of Ferozpur Jhirka in Haryana’s Nuh, asking the local cops to arrest them. The police turned them away saying the case did not come under their jurisdiction. One of the witnesses claims the two victims were appeared badly injured and asked for water.

