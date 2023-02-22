Home Nation

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde held first meeting of Shiv Sena; to demand Bharat Ratna to Savarkar

After the EC recognised Shinde factions as the real Shiv Sena and even allotted them the traditional Shiv Sena symbol – bow and arrow, it was the first meeting of Shiv Sena on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd February 2023 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena party led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had called its first national office bearers meeting at a five-star luxury hotel in Mumbai where they decided to propose the name of VD Savarkar for Bharat Ratna.

After the election commission of India recognised Shinde factions as the real Shiv Sena and even allotted them the traditional Shiv Sena symbol – bow and arrow, it was the first meeting of Shiv Sena on Tuesday late evening. The meeting was chaired by the chief minister.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Uday Samant after the meeting said that they decided that the Maharashtra government will propose the name of freedom fighter VD Savarkar for Bharat Ratna. “We will request to the central government that VD Savarkar should be conferred with the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna. Besides, they will also demand giving classical language status to Marathi language and ensuring 80 per cent reservations for local people in jobs,” said Samant.

He said that Veermata Jijabai, Ahilya Bai Holkar, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj names should be included in the list of national icons. “We will work within the framework of the election commission of India. Besides, we will also expand the party network and will not make the mistake that was done by Uddhav Thackeray during his tenure. There will also be a disciplinary committee that will ensure discipline in the party. The disciplinary committee is headed by minister Dada Bhuse, while Sambhuraj Desai and Sanjay More will be members of this committee,” Samant added.

