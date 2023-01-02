Home Nation

Rajouri attack: LG announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, jobs to kin of those killed

The lieutenant governor announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians "martyred in the dastardly attack".

Published: 02nd January 2023 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Family members mourn after four civilians were gunned down by unidentified men on Sunday evening, in Dhangri area of Rajouri (Photo | PTI)

Family members mourn after four civilians were gunned down by unidentified men on Sunday evening, in Dhangri area of Rajouri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Those behind the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Dangri village will not go unpunished, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday and announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia and a government job to the next of kin of the civilians killed in the incident.

Four people were killed and six others injured on Sunday in the attack in Rajouri district, and on Monday, an IED blast near one of the victim's house claimed a child's life and hurt four others.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," Sinha said in a tweet.

The lieutenant governor announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians "martyred in the dastardly attack".

ALSO READ | Minor boy killed, 4 injured in explosion at home of Rajouri victim a day after militant attack

He said that the seriously injured would be given Rs 1 lakh. Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured, Sinha said.

Protests over the Dangri attack and the IED blast rocked Rajouri town, amid a complete shutdown. The Sunday attack was the first such in the past many years in the otherwise peaceful Jammu region and coincided with the first day of the New Year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajouri attack Rajouri Explosion
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Supreme Court upholds Centre's 2016 decision on demonetisation
Army personnel stand near the house where an IED explosion took place, at Dangri village in Rajouri. (Photo | PTI)
Minor boy killed, 4 injured in explosion at home of Rajouri victim a day after militant attack
People gathered outside the Sultanpuri police station demanding stern punishment for men accused in Sultanpuri road accident, in New Delhi, on Jan 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Inhuman, head hangs in shame: Delhi LG on woman's death after being dragged by car for 4 km
Derailed coaches of Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Suryanagari Express .(Photo | Special arrangement)
11 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur passenger train derail near Rajasthan’s Pali; no casualties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp