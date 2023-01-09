Home Nation

Woman loses both legs after being run over by train in UP amid dense fog

While crossing the railway tracks, the woman could not see the train approaching due to dense fog, and was run over by the train.

Published: 09th January 2023 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

train

Image used for representational purpose | R Satish Babu

By PTI

SULTANPUR: A woman lost both her legs after being run over by a train here on Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj railway route under the Kotwali police station area, they said.

Satna Nishad (40) has been admitted to the district hospital, they said.

SHO of Kotwali police station Ram Ashish Upadhyay said that Satna Nishad (40) While crossing the railway tracks, the woman could not see the train approaching due to dense fog, and was run over by the train, SHO Ram Ashish Upadhyay said.

He said that both her legs got chopped off.

Her family found her lying near the railway tracks.

The SHO also said that she is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

READ:

Dense fog in North India: Over 260 trains, 100 flights cancelled amid zero visibility

Amid fog, seven die in separate road accidents on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
train accident fog
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp