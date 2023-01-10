Amid fog, six foreigners injured in road mishap on Yamuna Expressway

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid the sweeping cold wave and dense fog, six foreigners sustained injuries when the vehicle that they were travelling in collided with a container on the Yamuna Expressway on Tuesday. Dense fog in the countryside has majorly affected vehicular and train traffic in Uttar Pradesh in the last few days.

The accident happened in Mathura district.

The injured were immediately rushed to hospital, with two of them in critical condition.

Apart from the foreigners, the bus driver also sustained grievous injuries.

As per the police sources, these foreign tourists hailed from New York and were on their way to Agra, presumably to visit the Taj Mahal. T

Those injured were identified as Louis (58), Andria (56), Carla (60), Katie (22), Rohanda (52), and Paul (53).

The week started with a dense fog cover over NCR on Monday with the maximum temperature remaining around 14 degrees Celsius.

READ HERE | Woman loses both legs after being run over by train in UP amid dense fog

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense or very dense fog with cold day conditions for the rest of the week.

As the temperature dipped and dense fog surrounded NCR, the air quality in Noida and Greater Noida also hit the “severe” category.

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) officials explained that the fog trapped local pollutants and the lack of wind did not let the dust particles disperse.

The CPCB forecast for Delhi-NCR cities claimed that for the rest of the five days, the air quality in NCR was likely to remain largely in “very poor” category.”

It further said partly cloudy sky and moderate to dense fog in the morning could be expected on Wednesday.

There is also a possibility of very light rain on Thursday morning in parts of NCR.

ALSO READ | Amid fog, seven die in separate road accidents on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

LUCKNOW: Amid the sweeping cold wave and dense fog, six foreigners sustained injuries when the vehicle that they were travelling in collided with a container on the Yamuna Expressway on Tuesday. Dense fog in the countryside has majorly affected vehicular and train traffic in Uttar Pradesh in the last few days. The accident happened in Mathura district. The injured were immediately rushed to hospital, with two of them in critical condition. Apart from the foreigners, the bus driver also sustained grievous injuries. As per the police sources, these foreign tourists hailed from New York and were on their way to Agra, presumably to visit the Taj Mahal. T Those injured were identified as Louis (58), Andria (56), Carla (60), Katie (22), Rohanda (52), and Paul (53). The week started with a dense fog cover over NCR on Monday with the maximum temperature remaining around 14 degrees Celsius. READ HERE | Woman loses both legs after being run over by train in UP amid dense fog The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense or very dense fog with cold day conditions for the rest of the week. As the temperature dipped and dense fog surrounded NCR, the air quality in Noida and Greater Noida also hit the “severe” category. The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) officials explained that the fog trapped local pollutants and the lack of wind did not let the dust particles disperse. The CPCB forecast for Delhi-NCR cities claimed that for the rest of the five days, the air quality in NCR was likely to remain largely in “very poor” category.” It further said partly cloudy sky and moderate to dense fog in the morning could be expected on Wednesday. There is also a possibility of very light rain on Thursday morning in parts of NCR. ALSO READ | Amid fog, seven die in separate road accidents on Agra-Lucknow Expressway