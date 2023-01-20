Home Nation

WHO officials hail India's G20 Presidency; say it should be a beacon for others to learn from 

Ayoade Alakijasaid she feels that the world is coming to India not just for discussions but also to learn from it as so much digital transformation is taking place in various sectors.

Published: 20th January 2023 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Indian G20 Presidency logo

Indian G20 Presidency logo used for representation purpose. (File photo | IANS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A WHO official on Friday termed India's presidency at the G20 Health Working Group meeting as an "exciting moment in history" and said it has bolstered the voice of the Global South.

Ayoade Alakija, Special Envoy, ACT-Accelerator, WHO said she is keen to watch the Global South collaborations which can be put together in the new world order and expressed hope that this process will surely help it.

"India's G20 Presidency is an exciting moment in history because India is going to decide the global health architecture for the next many decades to come. Because it is going to be decided in the next few months," she said.

She said she feels that the world is coming to India not just for discussions but also to learn from it as so much digital transformation is taking place in various sectors including health and infrastructure to finance in the country.

The ongoing meet, which would conclude today, would be a platform for how we can learn from each other in this Global South- in Africa, India, Latin America and so on, she said.

"How can we share our experiences and innovate together and how can we co-create the world we want the world that is going to be truly the world that delivers for us the people," Alakija further said.

ALSO READ | Immigration staff sensitised ahead of G20 meetings

The official also said it has been incredible to be in "God's own country", Kerala and see an amazing culture and the wonderfully warm welcome they had in the south Indian state.

Meanwhile, Dr Alain Labrique, Director, of Digital Health & Innovation, WHO, opined that India five years ago is different to India today. The same can be said for countries across the globe and in the Global South, he said.

"So, we have to think about where we are today but also build solutions for tomorrow and keep in mind that everyone should benefit from this technology revolution," he added.

Stating that success is built upon trust, Labrique said trust means there is a background of policy, of legislation that protects privacy and security and builds the trust of individuals to use the systems.

ALSO READ | G20 representatives to discuss preparedness for future pandemics

"So, I think, that is the foundation of a place where I would like to see India shining as a beacon to other countries to learn from," he said.

The official also explained the elements of legislation and policies that need to be in place for digital success to be possible. The first Health Working Group meeting under G20 India Presidency will conclude here on Friday. India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WHO G20 Health Working Group meeting Ayoade Alakija
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp