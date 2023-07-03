Home Nation

Knew BJP was 'keen' on breaking NCP but we were unaware of Ajit Pawar's move: Rohit Pawar

Published: 03rd July 2023 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

NCP- Rohit Pawar

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, the grandson of Sharad Pawar's elder brother Appasaheb Pawar. (Photo | Rohit Pawar Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of party chief Sharad Pawar, on Monday claimed senior leaders had an inkling of BJP's "intention" to break the party, but were clueless about Ajit Pawar's swift move to join hands with the ruling alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Maharashtra's Pune city, Rohit Pawar said he is firmly with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the party 24 years ago.

Eight NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Reacting to the developments, Rohit Pawar, the grandson of Sharad Pawar's elder brother Appasaheb Pawar, said, "We had no clue of Ajit Pawar joining hands with BJP. But the BJP was keen on breaking the NCP. We knew this much. However, going by all these developments, we wonder whether people like me made a mistake by joining politics," he added.

Asked about Ajit Pawar's move, the legislator said he is emotional towards him as he is his uncle.

"He (Ajit Pawar) has helped me in his personal capacity also. However, politically, we all are with party chief Sharad Pawar," he said.

Rohit Pawar also said if put to test, Sharad Pawar will have a larger acceptance as the leader of people.

In the wake of nine NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, joining the Eknath Shinde government, party chief Sharad Pawar has convened a meeting on July 5 in Mumbai to discuss the developments and the future course of action.

"The state has a history of struggle and perseverance. We will continue to do so," Rohit Pawar said.

READ HERE | Sharad Pawar expels Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare from NCP; Tatkare now party state chief, says Patel

Speaking in Satara later in the day, he said the NCP MLAs who have joined the government were the ones who used to constantly criticise CM Shinde.

"Those who used to attack the ruling dispensation with taunts of pannas khoke, ekdum ok have now joined the state government. What has happened with the Shiv Sena and NCP (split) can take place in the Congress as well," he claimed.

Shinde and 39 Shiv Sena MLAs had rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray in June last year, leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Congress, NCP and Uddhav faction had claimed these rebel MLAs had taken Rs 50 crore (pannas khoke in street lingo) to defect and join hands with the BJP.

He also said the agenda given to participants of the party meeting called by Ajit Pawar on Sunday was different, while the real "agenda" was known only in the afternoon.

The real NCP meeting will take place on Wednesday in Mumbai, he asserted.

"Apart from Ajit Pawar, I want to know what was troubling the other MLAs who were ministers for 15 years. They also got other respectful posts in the party for many years. What was so bothering that they had to leave us," he asked.

ALSO READ 

TAGS
Rohit Pawar Sharad Pawar Ajit Pawar NCP Maharashtra politics
