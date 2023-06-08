Mumbai man chops live-in partner’s body in repeat of Shraddha case

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a repeat of Delhi’s Shraddha Walkar case that revolted the collective consciousness of society, a woman was reportedly killed by her live-in partner at Mira Road, the extended suburb of Mumbai.

Accused Manoj Sane (56) has been arrested. The police said he chopped off the body of Saraswati Vaidya (36) with a tree-cutter after killing her. The accused would boil the dismembered parts of the body in a pressure cooker, grind them into a mixer, and disposed of them in a gutter.

The killing could have taken place on June 4, said the police. Neighbours told the police that Sane had been feeding stray dogs for the past few days, something he had never done before. While a case has been registered against Sane under the IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), the motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained, said an officer from Naya Nagar police station.

Sane works in a ration shop, and the couple resided in flat no. 704 on the 7th floor of Geeta Akashdweep building in Mira Road East for the past three years, the officer said. “We recovered over a dozen pieces of the woman’s body from the site. We are investigating the case and finding reasons for the killing,” said the police.

Another police officer said a neighbour experienced a foul smell emanating from Sane’s flat on Wednesday. Sane appeared nervous when he asked him about the stench. Sane then stepped out with a black sack and told the neighbour that he would be back by 10.30 pm.

However, neighbours felt something was not right and they alerted the police. The police said a few of their men along with three witnesses entered the 2 BHK flat. A foul smell pervaded the house as they broke open the door. When they moved to the kitchen, they saw a woman’s ponytail with flowers woven into it, said the police. The FIR said the police team spotted a pressure cooker and a vessel with boiled human flesh in it. Half-roasted flesh and bones were found in the washbasin.

