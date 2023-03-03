Ab Keral door nahi: Modi says minorities trust BJP now

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Emboldened by the Assembly results in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya elections declared on Thursday in the BJP’s favour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted the formation of a BJP-alliance government in the coming days in Left-ruled Kerala also on the same pattern.

Taking a jibe at the Left-Congress alliance that contested the Tripura polls, the PM said that these parties are ‘plundering’ Kerala.

“I am confident that in coming days, the BJP alliance will form the government in Kerala the way we are forming the government in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland,” the PM remarked.

Making a frontal attack on the Congress, PM Modi said, “After today’s results from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, the Congress Party has once again made its ‘hatred’ towards the smaller states public. They say these small states and their results do not matter much”. He termed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement on the poll results as an ‘insult’ to the people.

Modi credited the BJP’s consistent victory in elections to a ‘triveni’ of the work done by its governments, their work culture and the dedication of party workers. He said that Northeast states remained neglected for the last 70 years but now the BJP, working on its mantra called ‘HIRA’ (Highway, Internet, Rail and Airport) like connectivity, has brought the Northeast states into the mainstream.

He said that now the fear created by the Opposition amongst the minorities against the BJP is also vanishing and getting exposed. “The minority in Goa and Nagaland supported the BJP; they will continue supporting the BJP in other states also. They’ve realised how they were misled by some parties against the BJP earlier,” he said.

