Home Nation

Congress inroads in BJP bastions in Maharashtra by-elections

Congress pulls the major victory in Kasba Peth by-elections, while BJP retains its Chinchwad seat.

Published: 03rd March 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The major blow to the BJP in Maharashtra, after 30 years was candidate Hemant Rasane losing the by-elections in its own bastion Kasba Peth against Congress candidate Ravindra Dhanghekar by 11,200 votes on Thursday.

The sigh of relief for the BJP was successfully retaining the Chinchwad seat in by-elections. BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap with 1,35,434 votes (46.5%) won against the NCP candidate Nana Kate with 99,344  (35.56%) votes whereas Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel Rahul Kalate bagged a total of 44082 votes (15.15%) votes. This by-election was necessitated after the demise of Ashwini Jagtap’s husband BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap.

Congress candidate Ravindra Dhanghekar in the straight received 73,309 (52.98%) votes against BJP candidate Hemant Rasane who bagged a total of 62394 (45.09%) votes.

Kasba Peth elections were significant in many ways as it was the first election after MVA led by Uddhav Thackeray lost power in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray also lost his father-founded party name and symbol against his bête noire Eknath Shinde.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra issue falls within politics, judiciary cannot be asked to adjudicate: Shinde faction tells SC

Prashant Ahir, a local journalist from Pune said that from day one, BJP lost the perception battle in Kasba against Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar over choosing the right candidate and pacifying the relatives of deceased MLA Mukta Tilak.

“BJP made multiple goofs in Kasba Peth. They chose the wrong candidate, then they tried to give the religious colour to multicultural and multi-religion Kasba-like constituencies. It is like mini India, where Brahmins are 13 per cent while OBC is 23 per cent and Muslims are a sizable 17 per cent. Girish Bapat who was a five-time MLA is Brahmin by caste but never conducted himself as an upper caste person so the lower strata of the society also voted for him significantly. Therefore he retained the seat for a long time. BJP then brought its dozen ministers and even its state president was camped for the last 10 days along with guardian minister Chandrakant Patil. Even Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chief minister Eknath Shinde tried last in the last three days, but things were slipping from BJP’s hand with every passing day,” Ahir said.

“On the other hand, Congress candidates reached out to every household and presented themselves as people's candidate. Besides, MVA really put a united face against the BJP candidate. All leaders who campaigned in Kasba Peth by-elections and the motormouths are kept away from the campaign so there should not be any controversy. BJP used all resources and funds but that backfired,” said a political observer.

He said that due to last-minute efforts of CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP put up a decent fight in Kasba Peth, otherwise, since the beginning, it was a one-sided election for the Congress candidate.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress BJP Kasba Peth Maharashtra byelections Eknath Shinde
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp