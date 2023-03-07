Tiruppur cyber crime police arrest Bihari for spreading fake videos of migrant worker attacks

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A team of cybercrime experts from Tiruppur district have arrested have Rupesh Kumar a native of Bihar, who has spread fake videos of attacks on Bihar migrant workers in Tiruppur and other parts of Tamilnadu.

According to a police source, Rupesh Kumar a resident of Bihar has created false videos of migrant labourers from Bihar being attacked in garment facilities in the Tiruppur district.

As a result, cybercrime police registered a case and sent a request to get the videos removed. But Kumar continued to spread more videos. As a result, the crime wing issued a serious warning and decided to arrest him.

Hearing about the police team, Rupesh Kumar escaped from Bihar and moved away a day ago. Later he moved to a secluded location in Telangana.

But police using mobile tracking technology zeroed the location he was hiding. After finding him hiding in a house, the police team arrested him, and they are on the way to Tamilnadu.

