Both houses of Parliament adjourned amid row over Rahul's UK remarks, Adani

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Both houses of the Parliament were adjourned for a fourth consecutive day amid uproar over the BJP's demand for an apology over Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK, while the opposition pushed for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group.

The rucks come as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend the Parliament today.

As soon as the Lok Sabha assembled for the day, some opposition members came to the well of the house and began shouting slogans, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group. Members of treasury benches also raised counter-slogans from their seats, demanding an apology from Gandhi for his remarks.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla urged the members to allow the House to function.

"I want to run the House, I want to give you enough opportunities and enough time to speak. You have to go to your seats. You come to the well and then go outside and tell that you don't get a chance to speak. This is not right," he said.

Birla said the House has to be to function smoothly. "You don't allow to run the House. You shout slogans. Parliament has dignity and we all have to maintain the dignity," he said.

As the opposition members ignored his pleas, the speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha witnessed uproarious scenes soon after it met for the day, with the proceedings adjourned till 2 PM.

Trinamool Congress MPs were in the well of the House even before the start of the proceedings and raised slogans saying they are not being allowed to speak. TMC members were also wearing black masks as a mark of protest.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urged the members to take to their seats but the treasury benches raised their pitch demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his "democracy under attack" remarks made abroad.

Opposition members also created an uproar and the chair adjourned the House within two minutes of the meeting. The Rajya Sabha has not been able to transact any business ever since it met on Monday for the second leg of the Budget session, amid opposition uproar. The opposition members have been blaming the BJP for creating pandemonium in the House and for not allowing it to function.

