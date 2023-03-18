Mega textile parks to come up in 7 states

Home Nation

In a bid to attract big-ticket investments and create jobs on a large scale, the Centre will set up mega textile parks in seven states.

Published: 18th March 2023

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

Announcing the PM MITRA (mega integrated textile region and apparel) parks in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh here on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said these parks will attract massive investments and create lakhs of jobs in the coming years.

Taking to Twitter, the PM said: “The PM MITRA mega textile parks will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textiles sector… It will be a great example of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make for the World”. Union textiles minister Piyush Goyal said the parks will be set up with an outlay of Rs 4,445 crore. It will create 20 lakh jobs and attract Rs 70,000 crore investment, he added. 

