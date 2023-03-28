Home Nation

Abjuring hate speech fundamental requisite for maintenance of communal harmony: SC

Published: 28th March 2023 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 07:07 PM

Supreme court

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that abjuring (renouncing) hate speech is a fundamental requisite for maintenance of communal harmony in the country.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna made the observation while hearing a plea against hate speeches.

"Abjuring hate speech is fundamental requisite for maintenance of communal harmony," the bench observed orally.

The top court also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta what actions have been taken pursuant to lodging of FIRs as merely registering complaints is not going to solve the problem of hate speech.

Mehta told the court that 18 FIRs have been lodged in relation to hate speeches.

The matter was posted for hearing on Wednesday despite Mehta's and Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj's objection.

Holding that the Constitution envisages India as a secular nation, the top court on October 21 last year had directed the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to come down hard on cases of hate speech, and registering criminal cases against culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

It had also warned that any delay on the part of the administration in taking action on this "very serious issue" would invite the court's contempt.

