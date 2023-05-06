Home Nation

Sharad Pawar does a U-turn, to stay as NCP chief

After all the drama, the NCP supremo on Friday withdrew his resignation, checkmating nephew Ajit Pawar’s ambitions to align the party with the BJP.

Published: 06th May 2023

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar leaves after addressing the media at the Y. B. Chavan Center, in Mumbai, Friday, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: After all the drama, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Friday withdrew his resignation, checkmating nephew Ajit Pawar’s ambitions to align the party with the BJP. Significantly, Ajit was missing when Pawar senior announced the withdrawal of his resignation.

Along with Ajit, powerful MLAs like Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde, wanted to join hands with the BJP to enjoy power while staying out of the radar of central probe agencies. But Pawar Saheb refused to budge, said a well-placed source.

Since Ajit kept pestering him, Sharad Pawar called a meeting of his family members that included spouse Pratibha Pawar and daughter Supriya Sule to discuss the way forward.

That was when it was decided that Sharad Pawar will step down and Supriya will handle the party at the national level while Ajit would do so at the state level.

“It was meant to insulate Sharad Pawar from the fallout of Ajit’s plan to ally with the BJP,” the source said.

While Ajit wanted him to quit, Supriya was against it. A panel that discussed the resignation, passed a one-line resolution asking Pawar to withdraw it. Later in the evening, he accepted their decision. 

Speaking at a press conference, Pawar, who had sprung a surprise by announcing his resignation three days ago, said he could not disrespect the sentiments of his colleagues and party workers who insisted that he withdraw his decision.

"I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed by the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you, and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire," the veteran politician said amid a thunderous round of applause.

"I will also work vigorously for the growth of the organisation and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people," he added. 

