Home Nation

Bihar govt announces 10 per cent reservation for EWS in judicial services, law colleges

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister.

Published: 03rd October 2023 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Tuesday announced 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the judicial services, and the state-run law colleges and universities.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister.

"The cabinet approved amendments in the guidelines of the State Judicial Services, 1951, allowing 10 per cent reservation for EWS category in judicial services and also in state-run law institutes and universities," said Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddhartha.

A notification with the details will soon be issued by the department concerned, he said.

The state cabinet also gave its approval for the construction of 100 veterinary hospitals in the state, Siddhartha said.

ALSO READ | Bihar govt releases findings of its caste bases survey; BC head count at 63% 

"A total of 100 first-class veterinary hospitals will be constructed in different districts of the state. Besides, there will be training centers at all these hospitals. For this, Rs 225 crore will be spent in 17 districts," he said.

The state cabinet also gave its nod for the creation of 30 additional posts of clerks for handling matters related to the Consumers Affairs Department, Siddhartha said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
reservation Bihar EWS quota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp