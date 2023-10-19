TMC MP Mahua Moitra handed me her Parliament login credentials, claims businessman

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The face-off between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and TMC MP Mahua Moitra over his 'Cash for Query' allegations have taken a fresh turn. The businessman, Darshan Hiranandani, who was allegedly behind the said payoffs has for the first time responded in an affidavit. Sources say the affidavit has been submitted to the Parliament Ethics committee.

In his 3-page signed affidavit Darshan Hiranandani says that he resides in Dubai and came across letters dated October 14, by Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai to the CBI and to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey where his name figured prominently. He says he has been following the events carefully.

In his affidavit the businessman admits to his friendship with the TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

"I have known Mahua since I met her at Bengal summit 2017.....Over a period of time, she has become a close personal friend of mine....However, as our interactions grew over time she asked for odds and ends which involved my time" the affidavit reads

Hiranandani then claims that the TMC MP saw attacking the Adani group as a route to fame.

"She became Lok Sabha MP in May 2019.... She was advised by her friends that shortest route to fame is by attacking Narendra Modi. She thought that the only way to attack PM Modi was by attacking Gautam Adani and his group as they both come from Gujarat" his affidavit reads.

Hiranandani then claims that Mahua Moitra did share her Parliament Login credentials with him.

"She knew that Indian Oil Corporation was getting into an arrangement with Dhamra LNG a joint venture of the Adani group..... She drafted few questions that she could raise in parliament that would have elements to embarrass the Govt and target the Adani group. She shared with me her email ID as MP, so I could send her information and she could raise the questions. I went along with her proposal" he claims in his affidavit.

Drashan Hiranandani also claims that he used the TMC MPs login credentials to pose questions on the Adani group himself.

"She also received unverified details from several sources including some claiming to be former Adani group employees.....Certain information was shared with me, based on which I continued to draft and post questions using her Parliamentary login" he says in his affidavit.

Hiranandani then claims that the TMC MP also demanded favours and gifts from him.

"She made frequent demands of me and asked for various favours, The demands included gifting her expensive luxury items.....travel expenses, holidays etc" he claims in his affidavit.

This latest affidavit comes even as the Ethics committee has called BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Advocate Jain Anant Dehadrai to submit oral evidence on the charges of 'Cash for Query' made by the BJP MP.

Mahua Moitra has yet to respond to Hiranandani's affidavit but had earlier asked the Speaker to begin hearing her case after he dealt with alleged breaches of privilege of other BJP MPs. The TMC is yet to officially react to the whole controversy.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear, on Friday, TMC MP Mahua Moitra's petition seeking directions to restrain BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, an advocate and several social media platforms and media houses from posting, circulating or publishing any fake and defamatory content against her.

The plea, which was filed on October 17, is listed for hearing before Justice Sachin Datta.

