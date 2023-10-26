ED raids Rajasthan Congress chief Dotasara's residence, summons CM Gehlot’s son in FEMA case

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at the residence of Govind Singh Dotasara, the State Congress President, in connection with the paper leak case in Rajasthan.

Along with this, ED has also summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning in the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

The Enforcement Directorate's operation, which commenced on Thursday, is currently underway at 12 locations across Rajasthan. Among these locations, reports indicate that the ED has targeted five places associated with State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara, comprising three locations in Jaipur and two in Sikar. Simultaneously, the Enforcement Directorate team has also reached seven locations linked to independent MLA Omprakash Hoodla.

It is noteworthy that Dotasara is the Congress candidate contesting for the Laxmangarh assembly seat in Sikar district. The ED teams from Delhi and Jaipur are collaborating on this operation, with the presence of Central Security Force officers.

According to sources, Govind Singh Dotasara was present at his Sikar residence when the ED officials arrived at approximately 9:30 AM. He was initially questioned while seated on the porch before being taken to the office within the house for further inquiry.

It is important to note that the ED's actions in Rajasthan have generated continuous political debate, with numerous opposition party leaders, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot,It questioning the ED-CBI operations.

After the raid on Dotasara's house and ED's summons to his son Vaibhav Gehlot, the Chief Minister attacked the BJP and said ," I have been saying that the ED's raids are conducted in Rajasthan because the BJP does not want the women farmers and the poor can get the benefit of the guarantees being given by Congress."

The paper leak case has previously seen allegations against Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara by BJP Rajya Sabha MP and other party leaders. Dotasara held the position of Education Minister until November 2021, during which time BJP MP Kirodilal Meena had alleged the involvement of ministers and MLAs in the paper leak scandal.

The paper leak case has drawn the attention of the ED, resulting in actions against numerous individuals, including Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Babulal Katara. Initially, the police had arrested individuals related to the paper leak, following which the ED took up the case and initiated further measures.

In prior instances, the ED had carried out raids targeting individuals associated with Dotasara in connection with the paper leak case. Raids were conducted on Kalam Coaching Center in Sikar and numerous other locations in August and September. During that time, Dotasara had accused authorities of harassing his associates unnecessarily.

Govind Singh Dotasara has consistently criticized the Center and the BJP in response to ED and Income Tax actions against political leaders. After the raids, Dotasara posted on social media and said – 'Satyamev Jayate'.

