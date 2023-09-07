G20 Summit: Global prelude, unveiling future of diplomacy

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The arrival of US President Joe Biden on Thursday will herald the commencement of a momentous countdown to the 18th G20 Summit, a prestigious gathering that India is hosting this year.

Resolute in his diplomatic commitments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to return to New Delhi on Thursday evening, after his participation in the pivotal ASEAN-India and East Asia Summit in Jakarta.

The grand stage is set for a resounding prelude to the G20 Summit on September 8, as Modi and Biden engage in a bilateral tete-a-tete.

A crescendo of anticipation builds as a constellation of world leaders, luminaries such as Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Fumio Kishida, among others, are poised to converge upon Delhi by the twilight hours of September 8.

The veritable epicentre of global deliberation, the 18th G20 Summit, is set to unfurl its proceedings at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on September 9. It shall serve as the crucible for cogent discussions encompassing the critical spheres of economy, Ukraine, food security, and the overarching spectre of climate change.

A watershed moment in the annals of G20 history will manifest on September 9, as the African Union, with solemn formality, accedes to the esteemed ranks of the G20, rechristening it as the G21.

Amidst the splendour of September 9 eve, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, shall extend her hospitality to dignitaries and world leaders alike, orchestrating a prestigious dinner at Mandapam. This soirée has already cast its reverberations far and wide, resounding under the distinguished banner of “President of Bharat.”

Further, a bespoke itinerary has been thoughtfully curated for the spouses of these world leaders on the day of the summit, affording them an exclusive glimpse into the cultural tapestry of India.

This meticulously crafted schedule comprises visits to the Agricultural Institute, a contemplative sojourn to Rajghat, an exploration of the National Gallery of Modern Art, and a memorable shopping escapade.

In the morning light of September 10, the world’s leaders shall reconvene, their collective wisdom crystallising into a final draft of a joint declaration or leaders’ statement — a testament to the unified resolve of the G20.

Subsequently, the baton of the G20 Presidency will be reverentially bequeathed to Brazil, an occasion steeped in symbolic significance. The international dignitaries will embark on their return journeys as the G20 Summit concludes on September 10 and on September 11 morning.

