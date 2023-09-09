Home Nation

G20 Summit: Nitish, Mamata, Stalin to attend President's dinner, no invite to Kharge 

The Kharge episode came after the President described her position as ‘President of Bharat’ that led to a INDIA-versus-Bharat row.

Published: 09th September 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu . (Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   After it emerged that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has not been invited to the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, chief ministers belonging to the Opposition-ruled states — Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar, and MK Stalin, confirmed their presence. Kharge is the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and enjoys the cabinet minister rank.

The Kharge episode came after the President described her position as ‘President of Bharat’ that led to an INDIA-versus-Bharat row. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said at a presser in Brussels that the government “does not value the leader of 60% of India’s population.” All Cabinet and state ministers and all CMs, including opposition-ruled states, have been invited to the event, which will be attended by several world leaders and other dignitaries.

However, several Opposition chief ministers have expressed their inability to attend the dinner citing pre-scheduled engagements. Except for Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, other CMs from Congress-ruled states are unlikely to attend. Sources told this newspaper that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not attend the dinner on account of pre-scheduled programmes. Vijayan will be travelling to Delhi on September 15th for party engagements, his office said.

ALSO READ | 'Govt does not value leader of 60% of population', Rahul on Kharge not being invited for G-20 dinner

The CMs of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha CM are also unlikely to attend the dinner. While sources in Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s office confirmed that he would not attend the dinner, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is on a foreign tour. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s office said he would not attend the dinner. It is unlikely that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will attend.

ALSO READ | G20 summit: President's dinner to be an evening of musical journey

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp