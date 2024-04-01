Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren withdraws plea from SC seeking to attend assembly budget session

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, on Monday, withdrew his petition from the Supreme Court against the Jharkhand High Court’s order of not allowing him to attend the now-concluded budget of the state assembly, after noting that his plea has become infructuous as the state assembly session had already been over.



A two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice K V Viswanathan was hearing the appeal of Soren challenging the Jharkhand HC’s order refusing him to participate in the Budget Session. While allowing Soren to withdraw the petition, the Supreme Court left open the question of law whether a legislator who is in custody has the right to attend the assembly session.The Session was held from February 23.



Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Soren, informed the court that the state Assembly session was already over. He also requested the Court that the SC should keep the question of law open.

The bench has accepted the request.

The ED arrested Soren on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged land scam. Soren moved to the High Court after he was denied permission to participate in the budget session by a special PMLA court in Ranchi.