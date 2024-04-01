No coercive steps will be taken to recover Rs 3,500 crore from Congress till LS polls: IT tells SC

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department on Monday told the Supreme Court that it will not take any coercive action against the Congress over the tax demand notices of approximately Rs 3,500 crore in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

A bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Augustine George Masih recorded the statement of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the I-T department, that no precipitative action will be taken in the prevailing circumstances till the final adjudication of the matter.

The bench posted the Congress' plea against the tax demand notices for July. At the outset, Mehta said, "I want to make a statement in this matter.

The Congress is a political party and since elections are going on, we are not going to take any coercive action against the party."