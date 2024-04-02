LS Polls 2024: To ensure level-playing field, ECI appoints special observers in six states

NEW DELHI: Claiming to ensure level playing field in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls, the Election Commission of India has deployed Special Observers (General and Police) in six states - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, as they have been assigned the task of to provide critical feedback and vigilant oversight, say officials on Tuesday.

The officials said that the special observers, former civil servants with brilliant track records, have been tasked with overseeing the electoral process with strict vigilance, particularly against the backdrop of challenges posed by the influence of “money, muscle and misinformation”.

Giving reasons for selecting the six states, the officials said that Special Observers (General and Police) have been deployed in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar, as these states have a population of more than seven crore. In the case of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, the decision has been taken keeping in view the simultaneous polling for the Assemblies, they added.

Special Expenditure Observers have also been deployed in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, they said.