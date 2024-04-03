Congress expels former Mumbai state president Sanjay Nirupam for anti party activities for six years

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday night expelled former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam from the party for six years for his anti party activities.

Maharashtra Congress has written to Congress party Mallikarjun Kharge for expulsion of Sanjay Nirupam for damaging and making anti party statements. The proposal of expulsion was submitted on Wednesday evening and on late night the proposal was sanctioned by the Congress president with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Nirupam said that he has given a week's time for his party to decide over Mumnai North Central Lok sabha seat, and that time is over today, so he is free to take the decisions and will announce it on Thursday.

The speculations are on rise that Sanjay Nirupam may join the BJP or the CM Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena. Nirupam is keen to contest the Lok sabha elections from Mumbai North West constituency as MVA candidate, but Uddhav Thackeray refused to concede this particular seat to congress party and announced his candidate Amol Kirtikar, son of sitting Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar.