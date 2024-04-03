Sanjay Nirupam has crossed all limits by continuously attacking Congress: Ramesh Chennithala

Congress's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala says that stringent disciplinary action has been recommended against former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam for making unwarranted remarks against the party and leadership. The Congress has initiated action against Nirupam on Wednesday over his remarks against the leadership amid seat sharing talks with Maha Vikas Aghadi ally Shiv Sena (UBT) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In an interview with Preetha Nair, Chennithala said that Nirupam’s exit wont impact the party.
The Mumbai Congress proposed action against Sanjay Nirupam for his controversial remarks against the party. What is your stand?
I received the report from Maharashtra Congress yesterday recommending strict disciplinary action against Nirupam. I have sent the report to the Congress President yesterday and the high Command will take appropriate action. He has crossed all the limits by continuously attacking the party and making controversial statements to the media despite multiple warnings.
Will he be expelled from the party?
The Congress President will take the decision. The state leaders want strong action because of his provocative remarks against the party. The party has always considered him as an important leader, still he went against the party.
Nirupam wanted to contest the election from Mumbai North West seat. Why didn’t the party concede his demand?
When we are in an alliance, we have to follow certain coalition dharma. The current political situation in the country warrants all non- BJP parties to come together to fight against the ruling regime. That is why we formed the INDIA bloc. Even before that MVA was formed in Maharashtra. So seats have to be shared among the allies in an amicable way. Nirupam wanted to contest this particular seat which Shiv Sena did not want to part with. We tried our level best to reconcile with Nirupam, but he was very adamant. And he went to the media criticising the party and leadership.
There have been a couple of high profile exits from the party in the run up to the election. Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora, Baba Siddique,,and now Nirupam, Isn’t it a setback for the party?
No setback at all. The workers and sympathisers are solidly behind the party. The support for the party was evident in the huge turnout in the recent Mumbai rally. One or two leaders may go, but my assessment is that Congress is getting stronger and the alliance is going to perform well in the election.
Is Nirupam joining the BJP?
He is a political leader and it’s up to him to decide future course of action. I have nothing to say about it. But as a Congress leader, he has crossed all limits.
Wasn’t the Congress also unhappy about Shiv Sena announcing candidates for Sangli and Mumbai South-Central seats?
In a coalition, every party will ask for more seats. So we are also having reservations about some seats, but it will be discussed and sorted out.
On Congress demand for Sangli, Uddhav Thackeray said no more seat-sharing talks till 2029’. How do you respond?
Congress is demanding certain seats, and our allies have their own compulsions. But one thing is certain that the MVA will fight unitedly. The larger issue before us is defeating the BJP in this election. Other issues will be sorted out.
There were speculations that Congress may go for a friendly fight in these disputed seats.
No such thinking. When we are in alliance, there should be some clarity and friendly fights will not help anybody. Alliance should be intact.
When will you announce the candidates?
We are hoping to announce the names of the candidates in two or three days.
Will you still hold seat-sharing talks with Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA, though he has declared candidates for several seats?
It is unfortunate on the part of Ambedkar not to support the MVA. We have had several months of discussion. But unfortunately he has taken a stand which will be going to help the BJP. But we are still open for discussions with him.