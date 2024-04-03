Sanjay Nirupam has crossed all limits by continuously attacking Congress: Ramesh Chennithala

Congress's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala says that stringent disciplinary action has been recommended against former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam for making unwarranted remarks against the party and leadership. The Congress has initiated action against Nirupam on Wednesday over his remarks against the leadership amid seat sharing talks with Maha Vikas Aghadi ally Shiv Sena (UBT) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In an interview with Preetha Nair, Chennithala said that Nirupam’s exit wont impact the party.

The Mumbai Congress proposed action against Sanjay Nirupam for his controversial remarks against the party. What is your stand?

I received the report from Maharashtra Congress yesterday recommending strict disciplinary action against Nirupam. I have sent the report to the Congress President yesterday and the high Command will take appropriate action. He has crossed all the limits by continuously attacking the party and making controversial statements to the media despite multiple warnings.

Will he be expelled from the party?

The Congress President will take the decision. The state leaders want strong action because of his provocative remarks against the party. The party has always considered him as an important leader, still he went against the party.

Nirupam wanted to contest the election from Mumbai North West seat. Why didn’t the party concede his demand?

When we are in an alliance, we have to follow certain coalition dharma. The current political situation in the country warrants all non- BJP parties to come together to fight against the ruling regime. That is why we formed the INDIA bloc. Even before that MVA was formed in Maharashtra. So seats have to be shared among the allies in an amicable way. Nirupam wanted to contest this particular seat which Shiv Sena did not want to part with. We tried our level best to reconcile with Nirupam, but he was very adamant. And he went to the media criticising the party and leadership.