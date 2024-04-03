PM to address rally in Bihar's Jamui on Thursday, Tejashwi attacks him on 'Parivarvad'

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start his campaign blitzkrieg for Lok Sabha election in Bihar by addressing an election meeting in Jamui Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday even as RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav accused the former of doublespeak on ‘Parivarvad’ (dynastic politics).

In Jamui constituency, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and MP Chirag Paswan’s brother-in-law Arun Bharti is pitted against RJD candidate Archana Ravidas.

While speaking to media persons, Tejashwi contended that PM Modi in his election campaigns always attacked dynastic politics but in his very first rally, he will seek voters for a candidate who is a product of dynastic politics. It only reveals differences in PM`s words and deeds, he added.

After Jamui, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address an election rally in Nawada on April 7. In Nawada, BJP candidate Vivek Thakur is pitted against RJD candidate Shravan Kushwaha. Thakur is the son of veteran party leader and noted physician Dr C P Thakur.

Modi may address one more election rally on April 16 before the first phase of Lok Sabha election will be held on April 19. Besides Jamui and Nawada, Aurangabad and Gaya constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase. The PM is likely to address more than 12 rallies in Bihar which will have Lok Sabha elections in seven phases.

Meanwhile, RJD's consistent attempts to move beyond its traditional Muslim-Yadav (MY) vote bank will face the first test on ground during the first phase of Lok Sabha election. The party has fielded two Kushwahas in the first phase as the party has given tickets to Abhay Kushwaha from Aurangabad and to Shravan Kushwaha from Nawada.