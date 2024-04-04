'Grand old men only die, but never fade away': CJI pays homage to Fali Nariman

Remembering late jurist and senior advocate Fali Nariman, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Thursday said he was a mentor to many lawyers and judges and never minced words when he critiqued judgments.

The CJI paid homage to Nariman through the full court reference held at the apex court on Thursday. He said Nariman's greatness illuminated the capabilities of the legal profession.

"His remarkable persona and his contributions underscored his unwavering moral principles, invincible bravery and absolute dedication to his values. These attributes not only contributed significantly to the realm of law but also offered comfort and guidance to the entire nation," the CJI said.

"The universe of infinity or the infinity of the universe, whichever way we perceive it, defies prose and verse. The values which Mr FS Nariman embodied -- unflinching ethics, indomitable courage and unwavering pursuit of principle -- provide the balm to the soul," he said.