NCP VS NCP: SC asks Sharad, Ajit factions to comply with its order on use of symbols

The Supreme Court on Thursday in its order asked Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar groups, their office-bearers and workers to strictly comply with its earlier order passed on March 19.
The top court in its order on March 19 had directed Ajit Pawar faction to issue a public notice in English, Hindi and Marathi media mentioning in all of its campaign advertisements that the 'clock' symbol allotted to it is subject to the adjudication of the plea filed by Sharad Pawar-led faction pending before the SC.
During the hearing today, Ajit Pawar group assured the Supreme Court that its office-bearers, supporters and candidates, and workers shall be directed to ensure that they all clearly and accurately comply with the apex court's order. "There is no defiance of the court's order and to issue public notices with more prominent space in the newspapers," the Ajit Pawar-led group told the SC.
The Court also directed that the Sharad Pawar group, its party office and all others of it only use the name "NCP (Sharad Pawar)" and the symbol "man blowing turha (trumpet)".
The Court also made it further clear to ensure that there is no dispute between the two factions and also directed the Ajit Pawar group to "meticulously comply" with the earlier direction concerning adding disclaimers in all their poll campaigns that they would use the 'clock' symbol with a disclaimer that the matter was sub-judice in the top court.
A two-judge bench of the top court l, headed by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice K V Viswanathan passed the order, after hearing two applications filed by both NCP factions.
Sharad Pawar-led faction had on February 12, knocked on the doors of the Top Court challenging the decision of the ECI (Election Commission of India) to recognize Ajit Pawar faction as the real NCP.
It is necessary to mention that in July 2023, the NCP split into two groups after Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit, along with several MLAs joined the ruling alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP in Maharashtra, forcing Sharad Pawar-led group to knock on the doors of the apex court for relief.
Sharad Pawar-led faction, in its petition filed before the Top court, challenged the handing over of the clock symbol to the Ajit Pawar faction, along with other prayers.
The ECI in its order on February 06 ruled Ajit faction is the real NCP and gave the clock symbol to it. The ECI ruled in favour of the faction led by Ajit Pawar in connection with a dispute in the NCP.
The NCP was formed in June 1999, by Sharad Pawar, P. A. Sangma (now died), and Tariq Anwar after they were expelled from the Indian National Congress (INC) in May 1999, for disputing the right of Italian-born Sonia Gandhi to lead the party.