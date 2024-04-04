NCP VS NCP: SC asks Sharad, Ajit factions to comply with its order on use of symbols

The Supreme Court on Thursday in its order asked Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar groups, their office-bearers and workers to strictly comply with its earlier order passed on March 19.

The top court in its order on March 19 had directed Ajit Pawar faction to issue a public notice in English, Hindi and Marathi media mentioning in all of its campaign advertisements that the 'clock' symbol allotted to it is subject to the adjudication of the plea filed by Sharad Pawar-led faction pending before the SC.

During the hearing today, Ajit Pawar group assured the Supreme Court that its office-bearers, supporters and candidates, and workers shall be directed to ensure that they all clearly and accurately comply with the apex court's order. "There is no defiance of the court's order and to issue public notices with more prominent space in the newspapers," the Ajit Pawar-led group told the SC.

The Court also directed that the Sharad Pawar group, its party office and all others of it only use the name "NCP (Sharad Pawar)" and the symbol "man blowing turha (trumpet)".

The Court also made it further clear to ensure that there is no dispute between the two factions and also directed the Ajit Pawar group to "meticulously comply" with the earlier direction concerning adding disclaimers in all their poll campaigns that they would use the 'clock' symbol with a disclaimer that the matter was sub-judice in the top court.

A two-judge bench of the top court l, headed by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice K V Viswanathan passed the order, after hearing two applications filed by both NCP factions.