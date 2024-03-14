NCP VS NCP: SC warns Ajit Pawar faction not to use Sharad Pawar name, pictures on posters

Senior advocate and former Solicitor General (SG) Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Sharad Pawar group, submitted that the official faction was using the 'clock' symbol, which is historically associated with Sharad Pawar. He alleged that the Ajit Pawar-led grpup was allegedly using the names and pictures of the Sharad Pawar in campaign materials.

He also pointed out in the top court and read out a statement, purportedly made by Chhagan Bhujbal, that the 'clock' symbol and pictures of Sharad Pawar should be used in posters to lure rural voters.

After hearing the submissions of Dr Singhvi, the top court observed, "why are you (Ajit Pawar faction) using his photographs? If you are so confident, then use your photographs?," Justice Kant told Maninder Singh, senior lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) appearing for Ajit Pawar group.

Replying to the court's query, Singh said that the party was not doing it and some stray members might have done it. It was impossible to control all the social media posters used by the workers, he said.

Then the bench said that it is for the party to discipline its members.