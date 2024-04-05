Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in SC

NEW DELHI: Anil Masih, the former returning officer in the Chandigarh mayoral polls tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court , on Friday in connection with his alleged role in defacing ballot papers.

"We have tendered an unconditional apology in the matter. He (Masih) will withdraw the first affidavit and surrender to the magnanimity of this court. This is an unconditional apology," Mukul Rohatgi, senior lawyer and former Attorney General (AG) of India, appearing for Masih, told the three-judge bench of the top court led by CJI Dr D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Masih came under the Supreme Court scanner for allegedly defacing 8 ballots in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, as it slammed him for his misconsuct.

After going through the unconditional apology of Masih, the top court noted it into the record and fixed the matter for further hearing to second week of July.

On February 20, the Supreme Court had in its order quashed the election result declared by Masih and ordered the AAP Candidate, Kuldeep Kumar, to be the winner of the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

The Supreme Court, while issuing show cause notice to Masih, had observed that he had deliberately defaced ballots voted in favour of Aam Aadmi Party's Kuldeep Kumar.