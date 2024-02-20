SC overturns Chandigarh mayoral poll result and declares AAP candidate 'validly elected' mayor

The Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the result of the Chandigarh mayoral poll, in which the BJP candidate had emerged an unlikely winner, and declared defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the new city mayor.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was dealing with a plea filed by Kuldeep Kumar, accusing Returning Officer Anil Masih of allegedly "defacing the ballots" during the Chandigarh mayoral polls held on January 30.

Further, the top court ordered the prosecution of Anil Masih, also a BJP leader, for his "misdemeanour" after finding serious faults in the conduct of the January 30 election.

It further directed the Registrar Judicial to issue notice to Masih for perjury proceedings under Section 340 CrPC for making a false statement before the court that the mark was made on eight ballots as they were defaced.

Today, the apex court conducted a physical examination of the ballot papers and rejected the returning officer's claim from Monday's hearing that they were defaced and noted that Masih had "unlawfully altered the course of the mayoral election."