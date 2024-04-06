NIA officials attacked in Bengal after arresting two TMC workers over 2022 blast

KOLKATA: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team was attacked in West Bengal’s Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district on Saturday when they arrested two TMC workers in connection with a 2022 blast case.

Two NIA officials sustained injuries in the incident after stones were reportedly pelted at them and their vehicle was allegedly vandalised.

Slamming the NIA and other agencies, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned why raids were conducted at midnight and ahead of elections.

A similar incident, which rocked the state, took place on January 5 when Enforcement Directorate officials went to conduct a raid at Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s house in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district. Five ED officials were injured in the incident.

In a High Court probe, the NIA had summoned two residents of Bhupatinagar -- Balai Maiti and Manobrata Jana -- in connection with the blast that ripped apart a house in Bhupatinagar on December 3, 2022. Three people were killed in the incident. As they did not appear before it, NIA officials nabbed them for questioning early on Saturday morning.