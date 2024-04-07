Central agencies asking TMC leaders to join BJP or face action: Mamata

PURULIA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged the central investigating agencies were asking TMC leaders to either join the BJP or face action.

Addressing an election rally in Purulia district, she alleged agencies such as the ED, CBI, NIA and the I-T Department were working as "arms" of the BJP.

"Agencies such as the NIA, ED and CBI are being used to harass TMC leaders. They are carrying out raids without prior information, and barging into houses. What the women would do if someone entered their house when everyone was asleep in the dead of night?" she asked.

Banerjee was referring to Saturday's incident in Bhupatinagar where a team of the NIA was attacked by a mob when it went to arrest two suspects in a blast case.

"The agencies are asking our leaders and activists to either join the BJP or face action," she alleged.

Asking people not to fall for any provocation, Banerjee alleged the BJP would fan communal passions on Ram Navami, which is on April 17.

"Will tell you (BJP) one thing, organise rallies but don't indulge in riots. Polling will be held on April 19, and they will do riots on April 17. Lord Ram didn't ask you to trigger riots. But they will do that, and then bring in the NIA," she alleged.