Central agencies attacked in Bengal as TMC wants to protect corrupt leaders: PM Modi

JALPAIGURI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Sunday that the TMC desires a free licence for corruption and violence in West Bengal, which is why central agencies investigating such cases face attacks in the state.

While addressing a mega rally in Jalpaiguri, Modi also claimed that "TMC's syndicate Raj" prevails in West Bengal and that the party is only interested in protecting its corrupt leaders.

"The TMC government seeks to have a free pass for looting and terror in Bengal. To shield its extortionist and corrupt leaders, the TMC orchestrates attacks on central investigative agencies when they come here," he said.

Modi's comments come a day after an NIA team was allegedly attacked by a mob on Saturday when attempting to arrest two main suspects in a 2022 blast case in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. "The TMC is disregarding the law and the constitution of the country," he said.

The attack on NIA on Saturday evoked memories of January 5, when a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attacked by a mob in North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali during a search at the house of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, who was later suspended, in connection with alleged irregularities in the public distribution system.

Modi mentioned that the situation in the state is such that "the court has to intervene" in various matters.