'Modi ki guarantee' means putting opposition leaders in jail post-Lok Sabha polls: Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of taking action against the corrupt after June 4 meant that opposition leaders would be imprisoned post-Lok Sabha elections.

Results of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections from April 19 to June 1 will be announced on June 4.

Addressing a rally at Bankura, the TMC chief alleged that the National Investigation Agency had gone to Bhupatinagar in Purba Medinipur district without informing the local police.

"The Prime Minister is coming to West Bengal to address election rallies. I have no issues with that. But the way he is saying that stern action will be taken against the opposition over corruption after the Lok Sabha poll results is unacceptable," she said.