Outdoor workers face health risks amid rise in temperature

NEW DELHI: Rising heat will reduce the working capacity of outdoor workers and cause severe health impacts, says a study. India is among the tropical countries where outdoor workers get severely impacted due to humid heat which leads to loss of over 20 per cent working hours, it said.

It underlines the rise in 1 degree C of additional warming, heat and humidity, which will hinder the ability of one in eight people living in the tropics during most daylight hours.

Recently, the Indian Meteorological Department forecast an above-normal heat wave days and higher temperature in April-June. It would have a detrimental effect on outdoor workers such as farmers, construction workers, small-scale fish workers and others. The study, ‘Impacts of warming on outdoor worker well-being in the tropics and adaptation options’ published in One Earth journal, underlines the heat-impact on outdoor workers in the tropics that leads to loss of labour productivity as wages push outdoor workers into a web of poverty.